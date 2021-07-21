Dear Abby: Woman continues to hide ex's double life

DEAR ABBY: I broke up with my boyfriend a few months ago, but I'm still having a difficult time getting over him. I discovered he was responding to sexual messages from men and sending them pictures of himself, including his body parts. I feel this is the biggest betrayal any woman could experience, and keeping the truth from our mutual friends has been difficult.

When people ask me what caused the breakup, I have to deny the truth and tell them we just grew apart. Now I wonder if he ever loved me or was he just using me because I was the breadwinner while he stayed home. I keep wondering if all those times he claimed to be at the gym was he really there? Please help me. — BROKEN DIGNITY IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR BROKEN: That your boyfriend wasn't honest about the fact that he was bisexual and unfaithful was, indeed, a betrayal. I also agree that all those times he claimed to be "at the gym" he was likely WITH "Jim." That you supported him financially while he involved himself with others — regardless of their gender — was another betrayal.