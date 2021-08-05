Dear Abby: Woman directs anger at parents after diagnosis

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who enjoys getting her family together with mine. We used to take turns doing dinners at each other's houses. However, she, her kids and her husband are extremely picky eaters. They don't all like the same things, so I'm usually cooking three meals when they come over.

The more I've gotten to know them, the more I realize our values and opinions on certain major issues are very, very different. I no longer enjoy their company at all and don't feel comfortable with my young children hearing some of the conversations around these issues. I feel miserable leading up to every get-together, and so does my husband. However, she's clingy! I have canceled the last three times we were supposed to get together, and she doesn't get the message. How can I unfriend her without crushing her? I honestly don't want to hurt her, but I am fried! — SO OVER IT IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SO OVER IT: Because this woman is unable to intuit that the atmosphere has changed, you will have to explain it to her. Start by telling her that preparing three separate meals to cater to her family's tastes has become too much for you. If necessary, follow it up with the fact that you no longer want your children exposed to the dinner conversation, which prohibits you from having them over. Those are valid reasons, and as long as you don't mention that the thought of seeing her and her husband makes you and your husband miserable, she shouldn't be "crushed." Do not, however, expect her to take the news easily.

