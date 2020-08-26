Dear Abby: Young man debates merits of keeping his virginity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 28-year-old male who is still a virgin. I always wanted to be intimate with a virgin female for my first time, but I have never met one. I've had opportunities for sex but refrained because she wasn't a virgin. The older I have gotten, the harder it has become to achieve my dream of being someone's first and sharing this wonderful experience together. I doubt there are any virgin females my age left.

I know I have missed out on an important aspect of life that so many others have had. Should I start dating younger women, or let go of my fairy-tale first-time fantasy and have sex with just anybody, knowing I'll regret it? Or should I hold out longer and wait for another virgin to come into my life? — FAIRY-TALE DREAM

DEAR FAIRY-TALE DREAM: Consider pushing the pause button on your fantasy until the pandemic is under control, and do nothing that you know you'll regret. Before going forward, figure out why sex with another virgin is so important to you. Once you have the answer to that, consider what you have to offer a girl like the one you fantasize about. Many virgins are saving themselves for marriage. If you are willing to wait until marriage to fulfill your fantasy, you may find what you're looking for. (Or not.)