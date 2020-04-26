Gardening: Growing kale -- and defeating the cabbage worm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jesse Garcia likes kale – he really likes kale. So, when his crop got infested with cabbage worms, he came up with a novel approach to pest control.

Garcia, an Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardener, moved to the Willamette Valley in 2016 and planted a substantial vegetable garden two years later. Late that summer, he noticed cabbage white butterflies infesting his kale, a problem similar to what he’d found in Oklahoma, where he started growing the so-called “super” food in 2013.

In that garden, he pulled up his first crop in frustration because of an infestation. In Oregon, he continues to fight the worms, which are the larval stage of the cabbage white butterfly (Pieris rapae).

As Garcia found out, these blue-green, slightly fuzzy caterpillars can decimate a kale crop. (They also attack cabbage, brussels sprouts, broccoli and other brassicas.) Usual controls include hand picking; row covers to keep butterflies from laying eggs; or applications of Btk (Bacillus thuringliensis var. kurstaki) bacteria.

Before becoming a Master Gardener, Garcia didn’t know about those methods so he tried his own: In fall, he stripped the infested foliage off the cool-weather vegetable and left 6 to 8 inches of bare stalk.