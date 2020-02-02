Gardening: Setting seeds on the right path

CORVALLIS — While you’re battling the winter blues, make your own seed-starting mix and plan for the gardening days ahead.

Home gardeners can start vegetable and flower seedlings indoors from four to 12 weeks before the last average spring frost in their area, which means it’s time to get started. Making homemade planting medium can be more economical than buying a sterile mix at the store, said Brooke Edmunds, a horticulturist with Oregon State University’s Extension Service.

A good germinating mix must be fine and uniform, yet well-aerated, loose and free of pests, diseases and weed seeds, Edmunds said. It also should be low in fertility and total soluble salts, yet capable of holding and moving moisture.

But beware, she warned. Soil straight from your backyard just won’t do the job.

Typical backyard soil is too compacted, full of weed seeds and it is not pasteurized, causing seedling diseases and death. Native soil often does not drain as well as seedling mixes. And it can develop a crust that prevents seedlings from pushing though.

Edmund’s recipe for a good basic pasteurized medium for growing seedlings is a mixture of one-third pasteurized soil or compost, one-third sand, vermiculite or perlite, and one-third coconut coir or peat moss.