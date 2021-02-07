Get her to sleep in her own room

Along with thousands of children across our fruited plains, your daughter is afraid of sleeping in her own room for one reason: You have let her sleep in yours. The unknown is usually scary to a child. The fact remains: Your daughter is not going to become comfortable sleeping in her own room until you insist that she do so. Do you think she’s one day going to say, as you’re putting her to bed in your room, “You know what, Mom and Dad? I think I’m ready to sleep in my room!” Let me assure you, the odds of that happening anytime soon are slim to none.

She wakes up during the night and wants to engage in conversation with you because you’re right there! This is a bad habit, nothing more, and it’s likely to get much worse as time goes on. Also, getting her to go to sleep in her own space is going to get much, much more difficult as time goes on. The time to act is now!

Put her down in her own bed, in her own room. Simply tell her that “the doctor” said that 5-year-old children can’t sleep in their parents’ rooms. Say, “The doctor also said that you might need to scream for a while to get used to it, and that’s just fine. Go ahead and scream all you want. We’ll be right down the hall, in the living room, making sure everything is OK.”