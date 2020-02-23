Horoscope (Feb. 21)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Handle a confusing situation with dignity and diplomacy. Someone may prove their loyalty in the week ahead, although you might not realize it at the time. Every promise you keep is a credit to your character.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Cooperate, whether as a co-worker or a customer. Consider partnering with others to improve your career or business prospects in the week ahead. Your activities can be focused on romance and not just moneymaking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whether you are building a nest egg or building lasting bonds with people, patience is more important than instant gratification. Avoid wasting time or money this week trying to impress friends. Focus on ideas and solutions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will do your best this week if you spend time thinking before acting. The world may see you as unyielding, but deep down you are generous in fulfilling requests from people you care about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be more confident in your ability to do your job well. You can be both businesslike and approachable when there is a task to perform. Listen to a wide range of ideas and people as the week passes by.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The New Moon might mean a new start in the way you see yourself. Be willing to share your dreams with others in the week ahead, and they might help you make them happen. Focus on keeping your promises.

