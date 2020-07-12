Mid-Valley Skies: Finding Jupiter

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, with a diameter of more than 10 Earths, making it the easiest planet to find. Even with an amateur telescope, you can see the stripes of the counter-rotating cloud bands that float along its surface, and view the Great Red Spot, an angry swirling storm the size of earth.

Jupiter’s Galilean moons are fascinating in their own right. Io has hundreds of active volcanos, shooting lava up to 200 miles above the surface. Europa has an outer ice crust, as well as the potential to harbor life. Ganymede, larger than Mercury, has a metallic core and a magnetic field. Callisto may be the base for exploration of Europa in the next 20 years.

Jupiter’s enormity hints at its influence on our solar system’s formation. A planetary giant, it plowed through from the outer edges toward the center, gathering material and starving potential planets just forming. Saturn, also moving inward, locked onto Jupiter and stopped its pillaging, causing it to move back toward the outer edges, flinging water-rich material as it left. This retreat allowed the formation of inner planets, including Mercury, Venus and our own earth. To this day, Jupiter influences our planet, tossing asteroids toward us as well as pulling them into its orbit, away from their path toward earth.