Mid-Valley Skies: Finding Jupiter

I stood on the side of the gravel road, adjusting the tripod while its legs sank into the soft Oregon soil. The weeds tickled my knees, but I was on a mission. This was the debut of my first telescope, and I was going to see everything that night.
I glanced at my friends, dragging their much larger scopes onto the green. I had met them just a few months ago. Unlike me, they had years of experience to aim their telescopes where they wanted. My skills left me pointing in a general area, muttering, then trying again. And again.
This night, I was determined to set up my telescope without assistance, then find an easy planet and mark it off my list. Unfortunately, I had chosen a complicated telescope mount, so I accepted the advice of a friend who noticed I was cursing under my breath and glaring with hands on hips.
After he retired to his own scope, I took a deep breath, checked my star chart, and aimed my telescope at Jupiter. I squinted into the eyepiece, stood and looked into the sky, then crouched to check my eyepiece again. More muttering. The shiny white dot was the same no matter how I viewed it. I had spent $200 that I didn’t have, just to view a fuzzy pale blob no bigger than your average star.
I sighed and asked for help again. While waiting for them to finish adjusting their own equipment, I tipped my scope down a tiny bit and – there it was! Jupiter, in all its glory! I had miscalculated, and the star-sized blob really was a star, not a planet. I gleefully danced through the tall weeds in a ring around my telescope, much as Jupiter’s largest Galilean moons dance around the Jovian planet.
Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, with a diameter of more than 10 Earths, making it the easiest planet to find. Even with an amateur telescope, you can see the stripes of the counter-rotating cloud bands that float along its surface, and view the Great Red Spot, an angry swirling storm the size of earth.
Jupiter’s Galilean moons are fascinating in their own right. Io has hundreds of active volcanos, shooting lava up to 200 miles above the surface. Europa has an outer ice crust, as well as the potential to harbor life. Ganymede, larger than Mercury, has a metallic core and a magnetic field. Callisto may be the base for exploration of Europa in the next 20 years.
Jupiter’s enormity hints at its influence on our solar system’s formation. A planetary giant, it plowed through from the outer edges toward the center, gathering material and starving potential planets just forming. Saturn, also moving inward, locked onto Jupiter and stopped its pillaging, causing it to move back toward the outer edges, flinging water-rich material as it left. This retreat allowed the formation of inner planets, including Mercury, Venus and our own earth. To this day, Jupiter influences our planet, tossing asteroids toward us as well as pulling them into its orbit, away from their path toward earth.
Jupiter will be at opposition the night of July 13th-14th, which means it rises in the east as the sun sets in the west. Jupiter will be in the sky all night, and closest to the earth that week, which is perfect for viewing. This is your chance to sneak a peek at one of the most formidable planets in our solar system. Grab your scope, or find a friend that has one, leave the city lights behind, and go find Jupiter. Dancing in the tall weeds is optional.
Astronomy question of the month: What color are the poles of Jupiter?
Last month’s question: In the night sky, what is the summer triangle?
Answer: In mid-northern latitudes, three stars (Vega, Deneb and Altair) that create a triangle overhead at midnight in the summer sky.
Amy Baker is a board member of Heart of the Valley Astronomers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!