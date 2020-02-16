Mid-Valley Skies: Five planets visible this week

This year, February is a fine month for observing planets. If the weather clears, there will be evening views of Venus and Mercury and morning views of Jupiter, Saturn and Mars, along with our Moon.

Venus and Mercury in the evening

To see Venus and Mercury, go out tonight at 6 p.m. and look just to the south of west. Venus is the brightest object in the sky tonight at an altitude of 35 degrees. From Venus look toward the glow of the recently set sun. Mercury will be visible about 10 degrees above the horizon. While it is less than one-tenth as bright as Venus, it will still be the brightest object in that area. A pair of binoculars will certainly help.

Venus will be high and bright in the sky for the next month. However, Mercury is only visible until the middle of the week. Seeing these two planets together is a real treat. if the weather in the valley is poor this week, head on over to Central Oregon for a viewing.

Jupiter, Saturn and Mars in the morning