Mid-Valley Skies: Virtual star parties offered

The club also has access to a telescope in New Mexico. This telescope is 13 degrees latitude farther south, which means we can show you objects that are below the horizon in Corvallis. For example, the giant globular cluster Omega Centauri and the peculiar galaxy Centaurus A are easily seen from New Mexico. This telescope opens up a whole new part of the sky. Also, there are more clear nights in New Mexico, making it easier to image the Universe.

Upcoming parties

Virtual Star Parties Our club will be hosting a virtual star party with the Corvallis-Benton Public Library

Upcoming Virtual Star Parties Our club will be hosting a virtual star party with the Corvallis-Benton Public Library on June 25 starting at 8:45. Check out this page for more information, including how to register: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/virtual-star-party

Our club’s next scheduled virtual star party is Saturday, June 27. It will start at 8:30 with a brief overview and imaging should begin around 9:00. A special treat is we will be able to take a picture of Jupiter and Pluto very close together. You will see the moons of Jupiter and the bands across the planet right next to the small dot that is Pluto.