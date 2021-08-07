Miscellaneous Musings: A battle over the right pair of shoes

When I was in my elementary school years, my mother bought me a beautiful pair of shiny black patent leather shoes for Sundays, a pair of high top sneakers for gym, and a pair of brown tie-up shoes for everyday use.

The sneakers were extra large to last for two years of gym class, and the browns were sturdy school shoes.

I loved the black shoes. I probably paid more attention to those shoes than I did to the sermons that were preached. My hanging feet would swing back and forth from the pew and my wild imagination would take me all over the world in grand and stylish adventures.

The sneakers were atrocious. Everyone made snide comments about my large feet and my ugly sneakers. After one day in gym class I took a pair of scissors to them to make them look a bit more like the low top sneakers of the rest of the class.

The brown shoes were hideous! All my friends had stylish black or brown saddle oxfords with white toes and sides to make the saddles stand out. I hated those plain brown, sturdy shoes.

My mother felt I was unmanageable and I hesitate to tell this story as you might side with her and her opinion of me. But …