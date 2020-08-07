Miscellaneous Musings: A memorable run-in with a bat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last month I wrote about being bitten by a bat. That was not the end of the story. I had to live with something torn in my rib cage and needed to see someone who could deal with the bite, ASAP.

It took two days to get it all sorted out. Since the bat flew away, it could not be tested. If there is rabies, you have a few days to address it before it becomes a big problem. The doctor was skeptical that it carried rabies. But, since we had no bat to test, we had to assume rabies was present. Once symptoms appear, it is too late to treat them. So, I needed a regimen of seven or eight shots over the following two months.

There was another constraint. I was leaving in four days to drive to Colorado for a family gathering. I had to go.

The first shot was given the next day. It was a giant syringe that held a full cup of inoculate. He injected as much serum into the area of the wound as it would hold and put the rest into my hip.

On the next two days, I had two more shots. Two days later I was given a shot and left for Colorado. I provided a cooler and ice for the three inoculations I would need before I came back to Corvallis to get the last shot in the series.