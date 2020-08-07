Miscellaneous Musings: A memorable run-in with a bat

Last month I wrote about being bitten by a bat. That was not the end of the story. I had to live with something torn in my rib cage and needed to see someone who could deal with the bite, ASAP.
It took two days to get it all sorted out. Since the bat flew away, it could not be tested. If there is rabies, you have a few days to address it before it becomes a big problem. The doctor was skeptical that it carried rabies. But, since we had no bat to test, we had to assume rabies was present. Once symptoms appear, it is too late to treat them. So, I needed a regimen of seven or eight shots over the following two months.
There was another constraint. I was leaving in four days to drive to Colorado for a family gathering. I had to go.
The first shot was given the next day. It was a giant syringe that held a full cup of inoculate. He injected as much serum into the area of the wound as it would hold and put the rest into my hip.
On the next two days, I had two more shots. Two days later I was given a shot and left for Colorado. I provided a cooler and ice for the three inoculations I would need before I came back to Corvallis to get the last shot in the series.
After a stop in Klamath Falls, I headed for Colorado, stopping in Elko, Nevada with my cooler, my prescriptions, and the serum.
I walked into a hospital emergency room and told my story to the receptionist.
She was good. She didn’t run, yelling and screaming, from her desk. But she did slowly stand and back away from me, telling me to stay right where I was, she would get a doctor, and sped through the door!
The doctor came out to talk with me and to look into my cooler. When they were sure I wasn’t insane, they put me in a room. I waited nearly an hour. Apparently, the doctor had to learn how to give the injection. When it was time for my shot, it turned into a lesson for the entire staff.
They gave me fresh ice and sent me on my way.
The next shot was due when I reached Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where my parents lived. The hospital staff were surprised, but there was no drama. They gave me the shot and kept the last one to give me before I headed home, right on schedule.
The final shot was given in Corvallis. The regimen lasted two months. Now, if I am bitten again, I will only need one more shot!
BTW, I love hanging out around bats. Here’s a link you might enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGnzm6A8Dnk
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
