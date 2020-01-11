Miscellaneous Musings: A sure-fire method to end excruciating pain

When my boys were small, they had free reign of our tiny yard. They loved that wide expanse of freedom, and I could keep a motherly eye on them from my kitchen window.

They would haul out the shovels and dig for treasure then use the hole for a hideout. They were constantly going up and down the stairs to and from their bedroom, getting dressed up in any and all manner of costumes to enhance the thrill of their adventures.

Often, they would entice the older neighbor boys to come play in our yard. They would fly in and out of the house putting together adventures for the entire neighborhood.

It was a fantastic way to grow up. There was a very limited venue and a very large amount of imagination and adventure.

That said, they always seemed to find ways to hurt themselves. There were skinned knees, smashed fingers, bonked heads and a broken collar bone. They would fly to my side with screams and tears, and I would wipe away the blood, bandage them up, give the injury a healing kiss, and they would be ready for the next adventure.

One day there was a rather dramatic injury. I don’t remember the details (just as well...) but I do remember it included blood. Actually, a rather lot of blood that came from a rather superficial wound.