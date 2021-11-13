Miscellaneous Musings: Challenges of Thanksgiving amid planet in peril

We live in strange times.

I suspect that most of us have had the same thought over the past year and a half of quarantine. And, I suspect we all have various bits of evidence to support our suspicions.

But, more than COVID and the quarantine, there are natural tragedies that are happening as our precious planet reaches record temperatures.

Just this year, there have been fires across our planet and record rains, floods, storms, tornadoes, and hurricanes. Species are going extinct. Families have lost electricity, water, housing, and access to roads and food.

Is there anyone on the face of our tiny, blue planet who thinks we are not facing a catastrophic future? Does acting like it is not so, make it not so?

You can look around anywhere you go and see people driving gas and oil guzzlers, people leaving their trash along our streets and highways, and truck after truck loaded with the insidious plastic trash we generate daily headed for the landfill.

And, I am not innocent.

I do walk and bike when I can, but I own three vehicles … a 1988 Toyota pickup that does garden deliveries for friends, a 1991 Toyota pickup/camper that accompanies me on hiking adventures, and a Toyota hybrid that uses electricity to reduce my consumption of gasoline.

I have taken advantage of the financial incentives to install a solar array on my roof. I’ve generated all of my electricity for about 5 years and contributed the extra to nonprofits.

Still, as I look down the road my grandchildren will travel, I cringe at the world I am leaving them. Truly, there is not much more that I, one person, can do to alleviate the tragedy they and their children will face. This is probably true for all of us.

What we need is a plan that includes every single being on the planet. Every animal, vegetable, and mineral needs to be part of the solution.

I cannot imagine it is that difficult to manage emissions, spills, residues, and waste. The simplest of animals know how to keep their homes clean and to work in ways that keep their communities thriving.

Ants and bees know how to take care of themselves and each other. How is it that humans compete for wealth instead of working together to ensure the health, safety, and thriving of everyone on our communal home?

Instead, our drive for wealth, ownership, privacy, and exclusive rights allows us to ignore the plight of those in our communities that we actually cannot live without. We need them all, the trees and worms, fungus and fish, bears and robins, and neighbors … all of our neighbors.

Can we … will we … figure this out? Or, will wealth continue to be the top priority?

May you have Happy, thoughtful Thanksgiving!

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com A recently published book of her columns, "Stories, Thoughts & Opinions," is available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.

