Miscellaneous Musings: How true north can be a personal landmark

As I wrote in February, the key to orienting with a compass is to know where north is.
If you are like me, you are probably thinking, “Well, that won’t help!” But, remember, if you are lost, you no longer know where you are. You need an anchor you can rely on to find your way home. North is that anchor, along with a landmark rock or tree where you are standing.
Once you are oriented to north, hold the compass and walk due north for about a minute, checking behind so you are sure of your landmark. No tent or trail? Turn around, orient south, and return to your landmark. Repeat this orienting to the east, the south, and the west, always returning to your landmark.
Using this strategy, within less than 10 minutes you will find your way back to your tent.
Needless to say, I owe my beloved Scout Master a huge debt of gratitude for what could be the most simple and useful lesson in the woods and perhaps, in the world.
So, how does orienting north help in our everyday lives?
In the woods we think of north as a concrete given. If we know north, we have a strategy to find our tent.
In our lives, north is a metaphor. It represents the core of our moral belief system. This core can be religion, ethics, compassion, or whatever we name for ourselves to keep us on our moral paths.
The landmark is also a metaphor. Choose your landmark carefully. Mine is a simple question: “Could this be true?”
If we know where our moral north is and what our landmark is, we are free to explore the variant pathways to find our tent … or our philosophy … or our salvation.
At a time in our very short history when there are so many platforms that test our ability to sort out truth from heresy, we are left standing in the woods looking for our tent. If we have no anchor to rely on, we will wander in random circles, possibly becoming more lost and at risk of making a fatal error.
We must determine, without fail, where our moral north is and what landmark we can trust. With that clarity, we can wander to the east, the south, or the west, always trusting that we can find our way back to our landmark and our true north.
My experience of being lost in the woods with no idea how to locate my tent, my flashlight, my food, water, or my warm coat, threw me into a panic beyond anything I had ever experienced.
But, my panic only lasted moments. My compass was always in my shirt pocket. Before even taking it out of that pocket, I knew the Scout Master’s lesson was my salvation.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com