Miscellaneous Musings: How true north can be a personal landmark

As I wrote in February, the key to orienting with a compass is to know where north is.

If you are like me, you are probably thinking, “Well, that won’t help!” But, remember, if you are lost, you no longer know where you are. You need an anchor you can rely on to find your way home. North is that anchor, along with a landmark rock or tree where you are standing.

Once you are oriented to north, hold the compass and walk due north for about a minute, checking behind so you are sure of your landmark. No tent or trail? Turn around, orient south, and return to your landmark. Repeat this orienting to the east, the south, and the west, always returning to your landmark.

Using this strategy, within less than 10 minutes you will find your way back to your tent.

Needless to say, I owe my beloved Scout Master a huge debt of gratitude for what could be the most simple and useful lesson in the woods and perhaps, in the world.

So, how does orienting north help in our everyday lives?

In the woods we think of north as a concrete given. If we know north, we have a strategy to find our tent.