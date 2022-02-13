Miscellaneous Musings: Keeping up with the Swedes

Years ago I had the pleasure to house some Swedish folk dancers here in Corvallis.

In 1999, when they found out I was going to be in France, they insisted I come to Sweden. I arrived on the summer solstice.

We went dancing that evening and the next morning we headed north to Åre. We met up with another Swedish couple and settled into our lodge.

Åre, covered in snow, is a beautiful ski area and the two men were competing in a cross-country ski event that would last a couple of days. That left the three of us women to our own devices. We walked and hiked, shopped and chatted. And, honestly, it may have been the most uncomfortable visit I have ever experienced.

The wife of the other couple was unabashedly disdainful of anything or anyone American. I was her bait to prove that Swedes were head and shoulders above anything American.

By nature, I rarely take the bait. But this game became a fun challenge. I kept up with her on hikes. I ate raw fish. I didn’t argue when she told me my coat was not good enough. And I totally surprised her when she made me prove I actually had on long johns.

Then I accepted her invitation to swim in the river.

The latitude of Corvallis is a bit short of 45 degrees N. Åre is at 63 degrees N and, for reference, Anchorage, Alaska, is 60 degrees N. There was snow everywhere. She suggested we change into our swimsuits down by the river. I took the bait.

The river was alongside a busy highway. She stripped down as cars flew by. Apparently you don’t get cited for public nudity in Sweden.

OK. I took off my clothes and prepared to put on my swimsuit. She said, “I’m going to skip the swimsuit.”

The challenge made my jaw drop, but I abandoned my suit and put a foot in the water. Yikes, it was cold!

She walked right in and began swimming, leaving me gasping and slipping as I tried to get my unsuited American body into the frigid water. I made it and we swam for about 10 minutes. She climbed out, dried off and began getting dressed. I was determined to best her time and kept swimming.

When I finally got out and was drying off, I found blood on my towel. I checked everywhere and found a gash in the arch of my foot (probably a piece of glass). I tied a hankie around it and we hiked back to our lodge, where I dressed the wound.

As it thawed, my foot began hurting, but I made every effort to not flinch or limp.

At the end of my stay, this cranky Swede said, “Well, you’re not bad … for an American.”

I took that as high praise.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com A recently published book of her columns, "Stories, Thoughts & Opinions," is available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.

