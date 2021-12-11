Miscellaneous Musings: Learning about resilience from Auntie Mable

My father was raised in a family of six in Denver in the early 1900s. He had three brothers and one sister, my Auntie Mable.

At a young age, if Mable was as rambunctious as I was, she must have been a bit wild and crazy and one day took a tumble that dislocated one leg from its hip socket.

If this happened today, she would be transported by ambulance to the nearest emergency room and the hip would be realigned with its socket and there would not be a story to tell.

However, my grandfather was a frugal sort who believed that problems could be solved without spending money on doctors or hospitals.

My Auntie Mable was put into bed and my grandfather built a contraption that attached to her leg. The contraption had weights that were expected to pull her leg from up near her waist to below its socket where it could be manipulated back into place. I cannot even imagine the pain she endured.

She did not leave that bed for a year. At which time, it was determined the contraption had failed to do its job. She had to learn to walk with one leg seven inches shorter than the other leg.

The shoes she wore were considered "sensible" black tie shoes with a lady-like 2-inch heel.

Well, that was what she wore on her normal leg. On her injured leg the shoe had about a 5-inch sole that wasn’t quite tall enough to balance her out. Every step she ever took for the rest of her life was a painful lurch.

She grew up and lived in a small house around the corner from my grandparents’ house.

Some time in the 1950s, she married Byron. He adored her. I remember him as having a charming sense of humor and being a bit of a teaser. I looked forward to their visits.

What I thought was particularly sweet about Byron was his cheerful tending to my aunt. His arm was always right there when she needed it and whenever they looked at each other their faces were filled with merriment.

About the time I left home to make my way into my own life, they moved to Kansas to live with Byron’s relatives who would help tend to the both of them. I never saw them again.

My bed sports a handmade quilt she made for my wedding 50 years ago.

I think of my Auntie Mable now and then. I admire her cheerfulness, her sparkly eyes, and ready smile. I am not sure, if I was in her shoes, I would be as cheerful as she was throughout her life. But, I think she gave me that goal to work toward.

Happy holidays to all!

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com A recently published book of her columns, "Stories, Thoughts & Opinions," is available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.

