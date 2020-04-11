Miscellaneous Musings: Perhaps this is a time of great turning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is with deep concern that I hope this column finds you nestled safely in your homes. While not what we might have wished for in this beautiful spring season, there might be some unexpected surprises that can warm our hearts and fortify our courage.

So, ever the optimist at even the worst of times...

My yard and garden is almost weed free. I go out with my digger and my bucket and have filled my yard barrel with all the unwanted guests. Weeds that I have battled for years, I am spending time digging out by their roots. I love it!

Also in my garden, I have removed all the retired strawberries that just take up space and don’t give me more than a dozen or so mediocre bites. Gone, and replaced with new plants that will abundantly feed my soul for a few years to come. Yum, can’t wait!

Another surprising plus of this hard time is the friendliness of the people I pass on my daily walks. As a person who loves interacting with strangers wherever I go, I have been disappointed with how many people stoically avoid eye contact, just needing to get past me without having to acknowledge that we are sharing the sidewalk. Now, nearly everyone I pass, honoring the 6-foot rule, greets me with a moment of personal connection, a smile, a wave, or a “Good day!” I love it, love it, love it!