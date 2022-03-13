Miscellaneous Musings: Portraits — Learning who you are in a first-/second-grade classroom

As anyone who has read my columns knows, I was a longtime first- and second-grade teacher. I loved it.

There is something special about spending time with these eager, curious, naïve and often contrary youngsters. And having olders in the class to be role models for the youngsters made my job so much easier.

A yearly tradition was making self portraits. The first portraits were made during the first week of school, and the second portraits were made during the last week of the school year.

However, because I had the children in my classroom for two years, there was a total of four portraits made by each child.

The first time we made September portraits, I decided we needed to have a talk about crayons and color. I had seen many drawings of children and a good many of them were simply an outline with clothes. Most of the children simply ended up the color of the white construction paper. That’s not what I wanted.

So we had a lesson on what portraits needed to include.

As many people know, I didn’t do much standing up and teaching kids how to do what I wanted them to do. Rather, we would have a sit-down discussion and they would come up with the expected standards. They always started with heads, hands and feet, but it wasn’t long until they had reached eyebrows, knees and fingernails.

We would also have a lesson about color. No, I did not talk about color the way it is addressed in the news. I was talking about the array of skin-color possibilities.

Take a look in a box of crayons and you will actually see quite a variety of crayons that can be used to make a portrait of oneself. And not surprisingly, after our discussion white was never used to show who a child was.

The most wonderful part of this simple lesson was the array of colors and details the children used to depict themselves. I would silently watch them having conversations about the colors to use, comparing their arms to each other’s and to the crayons.

As the portraits were finished, they were hung on the walls of the room. You could tell who the olders were and who were the ones just learning how to express themselves on paper.

The portraits remained up until June. But in June they had to draw a second portrait. For the second-graders, this would be their fourth portrait. It was astounding to see how their portraits had “grown up.”

The four precious portraits of each second-grader were ceremoniously shown to the class, one at a time, from their youngest to the oldest, then rolled up and carefully rubber-banded to take home to share with their parents.

And then … they were third-graders.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher and freelance writer. She can be reached at baglady@cmug.com. A recently published book of her columns, "Stories, Thoughts & Opinions," is available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0