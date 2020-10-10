Miscellaneous Musings: Some thoughts on voting amid the virus

Nearly four years ago, on January 20, 2017, our president filed to run in the 2020 election. That was the same day he was sworn in as our new president and moved into the White House. Come election day this November, he will have been campaigning for more than three years.
I am exhausted. Not necessarily because he is running for president, but because he has been electioneering for every minute of those three years.
So, I have a plan. Since most of us have had our minds made up for most of those three years and have been in quarantine for the past eight months, I say let's spend the next three weeks in recovery.
Let’s get out and take walks with a friend or a neighbor. Wear your mask and don’t talk about politics. Instead, talk about all the dust bunnies you have been neglecting and something wonderful you long to do once our quarantine has ended. Share some jokes.
Read a bedtime story to your grandkids on Zoom. If you don’t have any idea of which book to read, may I suggest "My Father’s Dragon," by Ruth Stiles Gannett, published in 1948. Best read-aloud for young kids ever. Take several evenings to finish it. They will so look forward to every evening with you!
Look at your own bookshelf and find a beloved book to re-read. I re-discovered "The Secret Life of Bees," by Sue Monk Kidd. Full of sadness and love and acceptance and joy. A very timely story in our current time of unrest.
In September, we had a bit of a warning from our beleaguered planet about things to come. I have all the handouts from our county about building an emergency kit in case we are faced with more of what we experienced in September. Until now, I have done nothing to prepare myself. It is time to gather together the emergency supplies and make a list of what is precious to me. Gathering things like my will, passport, and precious mementos in a spot or on a list makes sense. Better now than when I am panicked.
Then, when your ballot shows up in your mailbox, spend some very thoughtful time filling out that ballot. Consider what is best for all of us, not just for ourselves. Think of the world you want to live in and the world you want to leave for your grandchildren. And, whatever else you do, vote.
I have spent several months writing non-partisan letters for Vote Forward, encouraging people to exercise their constitutional right to vote. My message is simple: “My vote is my voice. Our votes together will help shape the future of America. Please join me... Vote!”
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!