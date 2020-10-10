Miscellaneous Musings: Some thoughts on voting amid the virus

Nearly four years ago, on January 20, 2017, our president filed to run in the 2020 election. That was the same day he was sworn in as our new president and moved into the White House. Come election day this November, he will have been campaigning for more than three years.

I am exhausted. Not necessarily because he is running for president, but because he has been electioneering for every minute of those three years.

So, I have a plan. Since most of us have had our minds made up for most of those three years and have been in quarantine for the past eight months, I say let's spend the next three weeks in recovery.

Let’s get out and take walks with a friend or a neighbor. Wear your mask and don’t talk about politics. Instead, talk about all the dust bunnies you have been neglecting and something wonderful you long to do once our quarantine has ended. Share some jokes.

Read a bedtime story to your grandkids on Zoom. If you don’t have any idea of which book to read, may I suggest "My Father’s Dragon," by Ruth Stiles Gannett, published in 1948. Best read-aloud for young kids ever. Take several evenings to finish it. They will so look forward to every evening with you!