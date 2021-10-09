Miscellaneous Musings: The absolutely true story of the maple tree

A couple of years ago, a tree spoke to me. I suspect you just rolled your eyes and are expecting a punch line.

But, the tree did speak to me.

It wasn’t just any old tree, it was the lovely Japanese maple that I planted in front of my kitchen window nearly 30 years ago. Every day since then, as I wash my dishes, I’ve looked through the leaves of that tree. True, there are times, when the days are short and the dark comes early, that I look through that tree and see not a single leaf.

But, after winter, the leaves sprout and grow into a lovely spring green. And, toward summer it makes seed spinners with hints of of orange and yellow.

As the days darken into fall the leaves turn maple orange, a last hoorah before they dry up and fall away.

It was the summer I repainted my house.

When I bought the house it needed lots of TLC and I convinced the property manager to hire me to paint it. I chose an ordinary tan and as soon as it was done I saw my mistake. I hated the tan, but the deed was done and I lived with it for over 20 years.

About five years ago I decided it was time to get rid of the tan.