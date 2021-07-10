Miscellaneous Musings: The big rental across the street

Typically, my 30 springs in the Willamette Valley have been a cold and rainy slog to summer. As we neared the end of June we thought, “Will summer ever come?” My boys and I would be excited about the coming 4th of July celebration for the fun, but also for the warm sunshine due by July 5th.
For the past couple of years we have experienced summer appearing earlier and earlier in June. This spring, as the weather warmed and the tulips bloomed, the rain stopped and the sun warmed our bones. I hooked up my garden watering system in early May, expecting rainfall to make it an unnecessary chore.
The rain did show up for a couple of days, but the dry days returned and I was glad to have the system up and running as it was needed.
The early warm days brought other changes. What used to be a small, family home across the street with flowers and tulips was bulldozed a couple of years ago and in its place is an all too common Corvallis neighborhood addition.
The building is two stories with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on each level. There is a vast paved area and a small grassy area along the curb.
I tend to be pretty resilient and for a couple of years have found, for the most part, the tenants to be considerate, quiet, and friendly.
That is, until this spring. The hot dry weather has brought them out into the parking lot with their amps booming and large groups of screamers at all hours of the day and night. There have been a number of parties with windows open and vast numbers of cheering beer pong players fill the night air. Even middle of the night parking lot conversations are shared at levels to wake the dead!
My parents raised me to be neighborly. So, I frequently wander across the street to cheerfully request the volume be turned down. There is always one who wants to give me a phone number, but, I hold up one finger and say, “I only make one phone call.”
One night the party started at midnight. I called my special number … twice, before a police visit ended the noise at 1:45 a.m.
The next day there was a large pool on the curb. Cans of beer were floating in the water and there was a sign on the street: “You honk, we drink!” The drivers honked! And the soakers cheered!
If I sound cranky, I am.
If I sound like I want my quiet neighborhood back, I do.
Rental units that house tenants who are not considerate of their neighbors has no place in Corvallis.
PS: Corvallis has a 24-hour enforceable noise ordinance and a 24 hour non-emergency police phone number.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com