Miscellaneous musings: The challenge of speeding in city streets

It has been a while since I have had anything to say about the traffic in front of my house. Over the years I have written about the rampant disregard for the residential speed limit that is posted on what are called collector streets. That speed limit, 25 miles per hour, is assigned to all streets that are residential for the protection and consideration of the residents, walkers, and bikers.

In a town like Corvallis, anyone with a car can get almost anywhere in the city limits in under 15 minutes while driving the posted speed limit. In other words, there is no necessity to drive more than 25 mph. Even the four-lane highway through South Town had its speed limit lowered in acknowledgement of its residential status.

It may seem odd, but there has been a surprising and positive outcome of living in quarantine for the past year. It may not be visible or audible if you do not live on a collector street. But, for those of us who do, the quarantine has noticeably lowered the amount of traffic roaring by our front doors.

Honestly, I have even felt a touch of gratitude that COVID-19 had a huge, pleasant side effect no one may have noticed. Walking on my street feels safer. I can have a conversation with a neighbor on a porch without having to yell over the traffic.