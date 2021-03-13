Miscellaneous musings: The challenge of speeding in city streets

It has been a while since I have had anything to say about the traffic in front of my house. Over the years I have written about the rampant disregard for the residential speed limit that is posted on what are called collector streets. That speed limit, 25 miles per hour, is assigned to all streets that are residential for the protection and consideration of the residents, walkers, and bikers.
In a town like Corvallis, anyone with a car can get almost anywhere in the city limits in under 15 minutes while driving the posted speed limit. In other words, there is no necessity to drive more than 25 mph. Even the four-lane highway through South Town had its speed limit lowered in acknowledgement of its residential status.
It may seem odd, but there has been a surprising and positive outcome of living in quarantine for the past year. It may not be visible or audible if you do not live on a collector street. But, for those of us who do, the quarantine has noticeably lowered the amount of traffic roaring by our front doors.
Honestly, I have even felt a touch of gratitude that COVID-19 had a huge, pleasant side effect no one may have noticed. Walking on my street feels safer. I can have a conversation with a neighbor on a porch without having to yell over the traffic.
Lately though, things seem to be going back to the same old same old.
The speeders and roarers are back and it is almost worse than it was before. Now that we all know what a quiet residential street sounds like, we want it back.
Over the years, I have contacted the city many times and in numerous ways to see if law enforcement could do something about the speeding. I have suggested 25 mph crosswalks and more enforcement. I have not been successful.
However, about two weeks ago, I had a solo dance party on my front sidewalk.
The cause of my elation? There were several police cars clocking drivers and presenting tickets to those that were over the buffer speed of 30 mph. There were dozens of citations given out that afternoon and I was cheering them on!
The side effect of the police presence was astounding. The speed on my street plummeted. I started waving at drivers and giving thumbs up to everyone who was driving with consideration through my neighborhood. It was a party!
The officer policing my neighborhood section stopped to have a chat. We had a laugh and I invited her to come back anytime. I will be her cheering section!
Unfortunately, you know the end of this story. As soon as the police were gone, the speeders hit the throttle.
Please, drive with consideration.
PS: As I edit, a truck flew by shifting my house in its foundation.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com