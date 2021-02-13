Miscellaneous Musings: The compass lesson

One of my concerns was getting lost or disoriented along the way. I contacted the Scout Master and asked if he would give me a lesson on orienteering, using a compass. We met at Avery Park in Corvallis. I brought my compass and a notebook to record what I learned. He laughed and tossed the notebook back into my car.

Oh, boy!

He said, “It’s easy. You just have to know where North is.”

Turns out, if you know where north is, you also know where South, East, and West are.

I was not impressed with where this lesson was heading.

He said, “Keep your compass on your person at all times so you have it when you go pee in the woods and then can’t find your tent.” He added, “… or the trail!”

I thought the exercise a useless lesson, but I played along.

I headed to Mt. Lassen and, yup, you guessed it! One morning I left my tent in a hurry, did my business, and could not find tent nor trail. Panic!

Fortunately, by orienting to north, I easily found my way back to camp.

My gratitude to the Scout Master and his lesson is huge.

Next month I will explain how orienting to north works and how this simple orienting skill applies to my moral compass as well.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com

