Miscellaneous Musings: The compass lesson

Years ago, my sons wanted to join the Boy Scouts.
We visited several troops and landed with Troop 142, which met at the Harding Elementary School gym once a month and headed into the woods for a monthly campout.
I was a single mom and was happy to share the rearing of my boys. They loved the camping as well as the monthly meeting activities in the gym.
The Scout Master was a local man who took a hands-off leadership role with the boys. He met with the older scouts as they planned skill development activities for the Scouts, decided where they would be camping each month, and made sure each camp team was prepared for anything they might confront in the woods.
He expected the older boys to do the work of planning, prepping, and protecting all members of the Troop. Parents were considered back-up in the process.
Because it was a bit of an odd-ball troop, it attracted rather odd-ball kids and families. But it worked. My boys loved it. They both grew into leadership roles over the years and have carried the skills they learned into their adult lives.
A few years ago, I decided I wanted to do a solo backpack trip. One of my sons worked for Lassen Volcanic National Park in California and it was suggested that I hike across the park during one of my visits. I checked out the maps and thought it do-able.
One of my concerns was getting lost or disoriented along the way. I contacted the Scout Master and asked if he would give me a lesson on orienteering, using a compass. We met at Avery Park in Corvallis. I brought my compass and a notebook to record what I learned. He laughed and tossed the notebook back into my car.
Oh, boy!
He said, “It’s easy. You just have to know where North is.”
Turns out, if you know where north is, you also know where South, East, and West are.
I was not impressed with where this lesson was heading.
He said, “Keep your compass on your person at all times so you have it when you go pee in the woods and then can’t find your tent.” He added, “… or the trail!”
I thought the exercise a useless lesson, but I played along.
I headed to Mt. Lassen and, yup, you guessed it! One morning I left my tent in a hurry, did my business, and could not find tent nor trail. Panic!
Fortunately, by orienting to north, I easily found my way back to camp.
My gratitude to the Scout Master and his lesson is huge.
Next month I will explain how orienting to north works and how this simple orienting skill applies to my moral compass as well.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com