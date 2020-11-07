Miscellaneous Musings: Voting in a purple world

I am writing this column two days before our election, in the middle of the night because I cannot sleep. The great, big harvest moon that rose tonight is tugging at my body. That beautiful orb is reminding me that planet earth and I are but minuscule bits of cosmic dust. It won’t let me sleep.

However, I am also filled with angst and need to do something to get through this week and next week and the many weeks into our future.

Yes, I voted. I would never miss an opportunity to have a say in the future of our country. And yes, I hope the candidates I voted for win. And yes, in 52 years of participating in our democracy there have only been four presidents whom I voted for who actually won. And that is just another bit of evidence that I am not in charge and often we do not get what we want.

But, less important than winning is how we move on now and how we treat our fellow citizens and our beautiful planet during and after our election.

The problem seems to be that we actually think we are in charge. We all believe that our reality is the real and true, universal reality. That belief system, whatever it is, leads us to believe that ‘our’ way is the ‘right’ way and everyone else is, well ... honestly ... evil.

It is this divisiveness that scares me to death.