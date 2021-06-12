Miscellaneous musings: War, arms industry seldom for good of all

Today I find it difficult to see justification or honor on either side. It almost seems as if, “we have all these weapons and need to use them up so we can get more,” is all the justification necessary to blow up homes, businesses, utilities, schools, and, of course, families.

I was reminded of my innocence as Israel and Hamas recently began using up their unending supply of munitions in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Is it possible that the arms industry itself is part of this problem? As with all industries, if there is not a profit being made, the business will go under. Therefore, the business makes more and better products to lure in the buyers.

The arms industry thrives on selling more, better, bigger, and more deadly weapons at a time when we all need to be working together for the greater good for all. What would happen on our planet if we worked to make peace and to rescue our trashed atmosphere and oceans instead of filling them with more plastic, chemicals, fire, smoke, and death?

Wars might need to be fought, there is no doubt, but only in defense, to protect our citizens, our children, and all of our world’s children.

Or … we might figure out a better way to solve our problems.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com

