Miscellaneous Musings: What legacy will we leave our children?

So, in case you haven’t noticed in the news and in person, the world has changed in the past two months. And, not just here in the Willamette Valley as I wrote about last month, but around the world!

There are places that have not seen a clear sky for decades. People are waking up to crystal clear blue skies, vistas of mountains and seas, and air that does not clog the lungs.

People who have grown accustomed to the dull, insidious roar of traffic are hearing the birds and the bees and the silence of a star-filled black sky. They are listening to the crystal quiet that has been hidden by the constant roar of oil-fed vehicles on the ground and in the air.

The irony in this story is that for the past 50 years we have tried in all manner of ways to work toward cleaning our filthy air, land, and oceans to no avail. We each stand in our own square yard and feel powerless to make a difference in the big picture.

Since the early 1970s many of us have focused our lives on effecting change for our Earth. We learned to recycle, reduce our plastic footprints, and find ways to reuse what doesn’t need to be thrown away after only one use.

These efforts have been great but we have barely kept up in those 50 years in terms of cleaning our atmosphere and our water or changing our climate.