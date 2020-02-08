Miscellenaous Musings: A life of full consderation

Recently, I cleaned off my refrigerator. Please note: I did not say, cleaned ‘out’ my refrigerator. There were dozens of magnets keeping a myriad of treasures handy to remind, remember, and instruct. My efforts filled a good sized box.

There were the usual things: ancient pictures of my sons through their growing years; pictures of their children; and various magnets they had made that are treasures in themselves.

There is a small apple quilt that fits nicely on the freezer door that does a wonderful job of breaking up the mass of pristine white that I cannot stand in my kitchen.

Across the bottom of the main door was a magnetic wooden girl in her underwear with a collection of magnetic clothing changes that a couple of my favorite little girls played with over the years. They would dress her up and draw scenes on the door for her to enjoy.

There were dry erase tallies of English Toffee batches from the last couple of years. I also wrote reminders and notes right on that pristine white appliance.

There was (is) a yellow button with a tiny, rather off-color comment on being nosy that makes me laugh every time someone leans in close to read it. My mother was horrified! “Oh, Dianne!”