Miscellenaous Musings: A life of full consderation

Recently, I cleaned off my refrigerator. Please note: I did not say, cleaned ‘out’ my refrigerator. There were dozens of magnets keeping a myriad of treasures handy to remind, remember, and instruct. My efforts filled a good sized box.
There were the usual things: ancient pictures of my sons through their growing years; pictures of their children; and various magnets they had made that are treasures in themselves.
There is a small apple quilt that fits nicely on the freezer door that does a wonderful job of breaking up the mass of pristine white that I cannot stand in my kitchen.
Across the bottom of the main door was a magnetic wooden girl in her underwear with a collection of magnetic clothing changes that a couple of my favorite little girls played with over the years. They would dress her up and draw scenes on the door for her to enjoy.
There were dry erase tallies of English Toffee batches from the last couple of years. I also wrote reminders and notes right on that pristine white appliance.
There was (is) a yellow button with a tiny, rather off-color comment on being nosy that makes me laugh every time someone leans in close to read it. My mother was horrified! “Oh, Dianne!”
There was, and still is, a collection of photos from the newspaper. They hang in a heap from a magnetic clip. I call them my “future terrorists collection”. These photos are of children from countries around the world that have been destabilized by terrorism, famine, disease, war, injustice, greed, and our interventions. I don’t focus on them very often because they tear at my heart strings.
Some of those children have probably died in the years since they found their way onto my refrigerator. Some may have grown to adulthood. Some are still children. I can only hope they can find ways to improve their lives and the situation in their countries. But, I tend to think their early experiences may have taken away any hope, leaving them to become the new terrorists. They break my heart.
Once, years ago, when I went to the post office to do some business, I glanced at the calendar hanging by each counter. I had seen and used the calendar before, but this time my eye was caught by a small comment in the bottom corner. It said, “Give full consideration to all.”
That comment will be on my refrigerator forever. It guides me and enlightens me and calls to me throughout all I do. I need that reminder often. I look to it and those photos of children to keep me focused on living a life that gives full consideration to all.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com