More acid in blood won't cannibalize cholesterol

Unfortunately, as nice as the idea of flushing out the blockages sounds, there are two major problems. The first is that the plaque itself is not in contact with blood directly, except in the case of acute rupture and infarction; the second is that blood pH is tightly regulated. So many things go wrong inside the body with the slightest adjustment in pH. Many forms of calcium (such as bone) will dissolve in strong acid — even in vinegar, with a pH if about 2.5. The normal blood pH level is about 7.4. Levels below 6.9 or above 7.6 are incompatible with life — enzymes stop working and even the blood cells become incapable of delivering oxygen if the pH changes.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a traumatic head injury in May 2019. Everything is back to normal except that I cannot smell anything. This is very sad to me as well as dangerous. My neurologist has told me several times there is nothing that he can do for me, nor can anyone else that he would know. I am devastated about this. I was in a coma and in the hospital for six weeks. My skull was cracked, and my brain filled entirely with blood. I would appreciate anything or suggestion you can give to me. — M.W.