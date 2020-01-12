Philip S. Wenz: Will we have a positive environmental tipping point?

We were surprised, in the past two years, by the explosion of the youth climate movement. In August of 2018 Greta Thunberg started her movement by sitting, alone, across the street from the Swedish Parliament and holding a handmade sign that read, “School Strike for the Climate.” In 2019, there were two global climate strikes involving at least one million students each, and Thunberg was nominated for the Nobel Prize and became Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

This tells us there is tremendous potential for rapid political change because many, if not most young people who will be of voting age this decade will join forces with the huge number of today’s adults who understand that climate change is the greatest existential threat to civilization. If an action as seemingly unimportant as Thunberg’s solo climate strike can spark an overnight mass movement, conditions are ripe to tip the global political scales.

In terms of technological advances, well-meaning people, including many politicians, are mistaken when they say we need to invest in green innovation to address climate change. We do not.