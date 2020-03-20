Prescription for a small world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That, counterintuitively, means that there could be a silver lining to the mess that has been made of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. For despite all the chaos and suffering the botched response is causing, it’s possible that we can at least learn some lessons about how to prepare for the next, possibly even more deadly pandemic and the rapidly approaching tipping point for runaway global heating.

The principles for an appropriate international response are twofold, and straightforward. One, we are all in this together. Two, forearm when forewarned.

Nation states are artificial constructions based on historic accidents. And while national boundaries encourage much boasting and chest thumping on the part of some homo sapiens, they are not recognized by pathogens, which easily pass through them.

So, while travel restrictions might have a minimal effect on the spread of viruses, we delude ourselves if we think closing borders will keep us safe. Unless not one single individual — whether he or she is a diplomat, merchant, scientist, smuggler or returning citizen — is allowed to enter a country, border closings are largely ineffective.