Random Review: Michelle Obama's book to be discussed

Fay Stetz-Waters, director of civil rights for the Oregon Department of Justice, will review "Becoming" by Michelle Obama as part of the Random Review series of book reviews. It will take place at noon on Feb. 12 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

Obama’s memoir begins with her growing up in a working-class family on the south side of Chicago. It follows her life as she gains an education, enters the workforce, meets and marries Barack Obama, starts a family, and spends eight years as the first African American First Lady in the White House. Her story is told with warmth, intelligence, and wit. We learn how, as a private, quiet person, she dealt with the incessant intrusions that come with life as a president’s wife and was still able to both keep her children out of the limelight and develop her own initiatives to promote healthy lives for the nation’s children.

