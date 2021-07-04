The four most powerful words in a parent's vocabulary

So what if children don’t like a decision you make, a boundary you set, an instruction you give, or a consequence you levy? As Bob, my favorite uncle, was fond of saying, “Whadda they know?”

The answer, according to Bob: nuttin’. Children have no sense of life’s big picture. You do, presumably. And so what if you could, given more thought and time, have made a better decision in any given situation? Will your cognitive impulse control problem traumatize your child? No. Therefore, give it a shrug and move on.

Which brings us to the most powerful four words in a parent’s vocabulary. I heard them a fair number of times, and I am not beset by “because I said so” trauma (albeit I may not be the best judge of that).

Those four words are simply affirmation of the legitimacy of your authority. Does an army private have to obey a lieutenant only when said officer is able to give a reason that satisfies said private? No. The private must obey simply because the lieutenant says so.

In your home, mind you, you are not a lieutenant, you are the monarch. Embrace it, and in the process, help your child comprehend how the real world works.