To Your Good Health: A year of data and testing backs up vaccine safety, results

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you talk about medication review in older people? In the past year, I have taken three elderly friends to see a geriatric physician when they became weak and unsteady. They were "cured" by having medications removed, reduced or changed. Their primary doctor insisted they needed these drugs, but clearly, they didn't. — L.C.

ANSWER: Most primary care physicians are trained as family physicians or internal medicine doctors, and prescribing medications is usually the most powerful treatment we have, if advice on diet, exercise and other lifestyle issues have been ineffective. It is common that medications are given for a problem that might be destined to go away on its own, and doctors are not always as good at ending prescriptions as we are at adding them.

Geriatric physicians have expertise in problems that are unique to older people, and tend to realize better than other doctors the downsides of medications. In fact, the American Geriatrics Society regularly publishes a list of medications that are particularly problematic in older people. Medicines on this list often cause more harm than good. Although there are certainly times to prescribe medicines on this list to an older person, there are usually better alternatives. This list is widely available: One place with helpful advice for patients is at tinyurl.com/beers-med-list.

You needn't visit a geriatrician or even a new physician to review medications with an eye toward which ones might be stopped. All patients, but especially elderly ones, should have an up-to-date list of their medications, including over-the-counter medicines and supplements, know what each is for and regularly go over the list with their prescriber. You are absolutely right that removing medicines can remove side effects, but patients need to partner with their prescriber before stopping a medicine.

