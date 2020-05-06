To Your Good Health: Active pescatarian is troubled by a high lipoprotein(a) level

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 56-year-old-female with very high lipoprotein(a) and am wondering if I should be as concerned about it as I am. I became aware of it in 2018 after I was tested as part of an executive-type physical. After almost two years of looking for a doctor to take my concern seriously, I was tested again. I also had a carotid ultrasound and a stress test (treadmill); both were apparently OK.

I'm now taking blood pressure medication. I started at 5 mg ramipril and am now at 10 mg, although my blood pressure isn't normally high. I also take 20 mg of rosuvastatin, which contributed to my LDL going from 137 to 69 in about two months, and I take an 81-mg extended-release daily aspirin. At the recommendation of my doctor, I also have four glasses of red wine each week and take cod liver oil. My doctor told me that changing my already pretty good diet wouldn't help, and he encouraged me to keep exercising, including running another half or full marathon. I've done many of both.

I'm very active, not overweight and a pescatarian for the past 28 years. My mother, father and brother died of heart attacks. Much of the research I have done is alarming. How concerned I should be, and should people be tested? — M.L.