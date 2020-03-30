To Your Good Health: After prostate removal, where does PSA come from?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Some 20 years ago, as I was turning 50, a biopsy confirmed prostate cancer. I elected to deal with that through surgery, a radical perineal prostatectomy. For the following 10 years, follow-up blood tests came back showing PSA at "less than 0.1," which I interpreted to mean levels below the detectable limit. About 10 years ago the lab announced that they had improved their methods and would henceforth report PSA in blood as low as 0.01. Since then, my lab reports for PSA have been in the 0.02-0.04 range. Are there tissues that are not removed during a radical prostatectomy that could produce these low levels of PSA? Or are these some fugitive prostate cancer cells lurking somewhere? — D.A.S.

ANSWER: The term "prostate-specific antigen" isn't exactly correct, because there are other cells in the body that produce PSA at very low levels. Urethral glands can, and so can salivary glands, normal breast tissue and some cancers besides prostate. The parallel structures to the prostate gland in women, Skene's glands, may produce PSA, but not enough to register on a blood test.