To Your Good Health: Aggressive statin treatment won't affect immune system

DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I purchased a distilling machine to make my own distilled water to save money. I add the necessary minerals to the finished product. What is your opinion of drinking distilled water versus bottled water? Also, would alkaline water be better than distilled? — D.H.

ANSWER: I recommend tap water for drinking, as the quality of tap water in the vast majority of North America is outstanding, and the cost in money and to the environment is much, much smaller than bottled or even homemade distilled. Minerals may make the water taste better but are not necessary for health. Food should be your source for trace minerals.

I get letters from people who want to drink the purest water, but it is my opinion that the medical benefit from this is at best minuscule.

There are no benefits from alkaline water. Your body maintains perfect pH balance through robust systems in the kidney and lungs. Save your money and the planet.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My beautiful hair is falling out in handfuls ever since my doctor increased my dose of lisinopril. The top of my head is almost all bald. Could this be the cause? — L.M.

ANSWER: There have been reports of hair loss with ACE inhibitor drugs such as lisinopril and captopril. In one case report, the person's hair grew back within four weeks of switching to a different class, the angiotensin receptor blockers. Less than 1% of people report hair loss with lisinopril, but if the timing was as suggestive as you say, it would be worth asking your doctor about a trial on a new medicine.

