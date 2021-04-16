To Your Good Health: Alcohol consumption played tricks with routine bloodwork

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why would a chest disease specialist prescribe steroids for chest infection from COVID if it suppresses the body's immune system? — A.K.

ANSWER: Damage to lung tissue can come directly from an infection with a bacteria, virus or other pathogen. However, additional damage may occur as a result of the body's overvigorous response to some specific infections. By using steroids to slightly reduce the body's inflammatory response, lung damage can be lessened. This is particularly important when oxygen levels are very low, as might be the case during severe infection. I understand why you are concerned about potential suppression of the immune system, but there is a proven benefit in severe infections with some specific organisms. COVID-19 is one example, but there are others.

In the case of COVID-19, steroids are beneficial when the infection is quite severe, as evidenced by the need for supplemental oxygen. COVID patients who need oxygen and would benefit from steroids should be in the hospital, if the community has hospital beds available.