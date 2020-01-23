To Your Good Health: Amlodipine not associated with BP medicine recalls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ANSWER: Yogurt has two potential benefits: the bacteria and the calcium. Many, but not all, yogurts are made with live bacteria, and these can live in our intestines. It's not really clear what benefit they have for people who are healthy and have no symptoms. It's possible they might prevent problems later, but there is very little evidence for that. However, for people with intestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, the healthy bacteria in yogurt can improve symptoms. Yogurt is also a good source of calcium, and 91-year-old men and women should ensure adequate calcium, since osteoporosis is common in people of that age.

Some brands of flavored yogurts have a great deal of sugar. I recommend finding brands with less sugar, or buying plain yogurt and adding some fresh fruit yourself.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a senior in good health but when I have a bowel movement, stool comes through my vagina. This started a few months ago. — B.D.

ANSWER: This is almost certainly a rectovaginal fistula, an abnormal connection between the colon and the vagina. These can be the result of diverticulitis — inflamed outpouches of the colon — and sometimes of severe constipation. However, it can also occur as a complication of colon cancer.