To Your Good Health: An expert is best when it comes to hormone therapy needs

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old woman who has been suffering from four to five bouts of hot flashes with night sweats (about every two hours from bedtime until morning) since I stopped taking HRT at age 62. I haven't had an uninterrupted night's sleep since then, and I rarely wake up feeling rested. My GP has had me try over-the-counter remedies, but none of them has worked. He doesn't know how to help me. This has gone on way too long, and I am tired (literally and physically) of dealing with it. Do you have any solutions that could help me? — M.E.

ANSWER: The fact that the hot flashes stopped when you stopped the hormone replacement therapy is strong evidence that these are menopausal hot flashes, and attests to how effective estrogen is at treating them. Doctors used to say that hot flashes go on for only a few years, but many women know that they may continue for years or decades after menopause.

Because estrogen has risks, most doctors are more comfortable using nonhormonal treatments for persistent hot flashes. There are many options. Anti-depression drugs such as citalopram (Celexa) and paroxetine (Paxil) can reduce hot flashes by as much as 50% to 60%. Anti-epilepsy drugs, such as gabapentin (Neurontin), are not quite as effective.