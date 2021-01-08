To Your Good Health: Another look at supplements

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a question about the efficacy of brain supplements. You note there is a paucity of published data, and that there is "no consistent evidence" that supplements help, except perhaps vitamin E.

Fair enough. However, the lack of data may indicate simply that there is too little information, rather than the conclusion that supplements do not help. I do not believe the medical community has yet tested adequately the impacts of combined strategies to address dementia over time. It appears likely that Alzheimer's disease and other dementias develop over periods of time, and that multiple therapies, over time, may be needed.

At 69, and over a number of years, I use moderate-strenuous consistent exercise, plant/fruit/bean-based diet, and cognitive activity, with the following supplements: multi-vitamin, fish oil, turmeric, CoQ10 and vitamins C, D and E. My research indicates this has potential to help. My physician agrees none of this will hurt me. My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since testing lags and is understandably expensive, why shouldn't people trust their own research to try to head off this horrible disease? — J.B.