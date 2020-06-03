To Your Good Health: Are all puzzles created equally?

I should note that regular physical activity has strong evidence to support it as a means of preventing or delaying Alzheimer's, and a healthy diet probably has benefit as well. Adding all together is best.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with a hernia on my lower right side. I sometimes have slight burning and it bulges out. My doctor told me to press on it, and when I do, it goes right back in. I was also told not to lift anything heavy, which now I don't. I am 87. Will I need surgery? Should I consider a truss? My doctor didn't say. — L.M.

ANSWER: Hernias in the groin are very common. They are a defect in the abdominal wall, and if they are big enough, abdominal contents can come through the defect. If the contents can be pushed easily back in, it is called a reducible hernia. If the contents cannot be pushed back in, the hernia is said to be "incarcerated."