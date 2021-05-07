To Your Good Health: Are two vaccines better than one when it comes to COVID-19?

ANSWER: There is no data on administering other vaccines along with the COVID-19 vaccine, so it is recommended to leave a buffer of two weeks between vaccines. However, if a vaccine really needs to be given near the same time, it can. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated: "If COVID-19 vaccines are administered within 14 days of another vaccine, doses do not need to be repeated for either vaccine."

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was receiving my second injection of the Moderna COVID vaccine when I felt wetness on my arm and hand. It appears some or all of the vaccine leaked. I felt the needle enter my arm and then the wetness. The nurse stated the vaccine entered my arm. He wiped down my arm. I did NOT have a sore arm nor any other side effects. After the first injection I had a sore arm and fatigue. So, am I fully vaccinated? Should I receive another injection? — A.B.

ANSWER: It is not uncommon for a small amount of the vaccine to leak out of the arm after injection. Recommendations from experts state that if at least half of the vaccine went in, the dose does not need to be repeated. Presumably the nurse noted only a small amount of leak, but I can't say for sure what happened or how much went in. A small proportion of the vaccine can look like a whole lot on the outside of your arm. If you are really worried that you didn't get enough of the vaccine, I would discuss with the person in charge of the administration site the possibility of getting another dose.

