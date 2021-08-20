To Your Good Health: Arthritis in reader's shoulder is a complication of polio

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old polio survivor with severe osteoarthritis in my left shoulder, which is the side also affected by polio. I experience pain in varying degrees throughout the day, but at night the pain often wakes me up. I recently had my shoulder X-rayed. My orthopedic doctor said it was "bone on bone." He ruled out a total shoulder replacement, citing my age and a six-month recovery period that would severely limit use of the arm.

I live alone and need both arms due to the poliomyelitis affecting my left leg. He also recommended against a steroid injection into the joint because this isn't generally effective, in his experience, and the pain relief is short-lived. Since I do not tolerate most pain medication, he recommended Tylenol, CBD salve, alternating hot and cold applications and Voltaren gel. He did say that he would give me a steroid injection if none of that worked and if I was "desperate." I feel hopeful that I will get at least some relief but am wondering if there are other alternatives that might offer me relief. — J.S.B.