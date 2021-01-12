To Your Good Health: Arthritis treatment needed for pain in hands

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know how to treat arthritis. I have been using Voltaren per my doctor's orders, but it does not seem to be helping much. I have also been taking ibuprofen, but I am afraid of stomach bleeding. The arthritis is in my wrists and thumb. I can hardly open a doorknob or lift any small objects. Does turmeric help?

I would appreciate any advice you can give me. It is hard to do any cooking or housework using my hands. They ache and throb all day. — M.V.

ANSWER: There are several different types of arthritis of the hand, and it sounds as though your doctor has made the diagnosis of osteoarthritis, which is the most common type. Rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis are inflammatory varieties that require very different therapies. Blood testing and X-rays help separate the different types of arthritis from one another if your history and physical exam indicate the need.