To Your Good Health: Beta blockers work with other hyperthyroidism meds

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 84 years old and in good health. I recently read that most Americans don't get enough potassium, which lowers blood pressure. Assuming I was one of the majority, I started taking a potassium supplement. Wise or not? — C.H.

ANSWER: A large 2012 study examining dietary habits concluded that the vast majority of Americans consume too much sodium and too little potassium. Increasing potassium uptake almost always lowers blood pressure. However, I still recommend lowering sodium and increasing potassium through diet rather than supplementation.

Less meat, less processed foods and of course less salt added to food all will decrease sodium. More fruits and vegetables will increase potassium. In addition, this dietary change has many other benefits, with the net effect of decreasing heart disease and cancer risk.

I don't recommend a potassium supplement without a specific recommendation from your physician and unless your blood level has been tested and found to be in the normal or low range. It is possible to have high blood levels of potassium, despite a traditional American diet, perhaps due to kidney conditions associated with aging.

In general, there are very few (if any) supplements that benefit a healthy person with a good diet. Over-the-counter supplements can be useful alternatives to prescription medications for people with specific medical concerns, but should still be used with caution. Supplements are generally safer than prescription medicines, but they can cause harm if used incorrectly, in a person with unrecognized medical conditions or when taken at too high a dose. Finally, OTC supplements are not regulated the way prescription medicines are.

