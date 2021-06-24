To Your Good Health: Blockage in carotid artery increases risk of other blockages

DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor has recommended a CT calcium scan, but I have canceled the scan because I am worried about the high radiation dose. I have excellent exercise tolerance, my blood pressure is good, and my cholesterol levels are normal on lovastatin. I take two 81 mg aspirin tablets daily. My pulse is 50. My stress test result was great.

A recent carotid artery Doppler exam showed 25% occlusion in one artery and 20% in the other. Ten years ago, the same exam showed zero occlusions. Does this indicate I may have similar occlusions in coronary arteries? — H.J.

ANSWER: An occlusion in a blood vessel is a blockage. People who have blockages in the blood vessels to the brain, like the carotid arteries, are indeed at increased risk for having blockages in the arteries to the heart, as well as other arteries in the body, such as the blood vessels to the legs.

If you don't have symptoms, I'm not sure you need to have the CT scan of your coronary arteries. The results are unlikely to change what you ought to do. Having known blockages in the carotid arteries is an indication to treat a person as though they already had blockages in the heart arteries.