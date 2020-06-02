To Your Good Health: Blood antigens can cause trouble for transfusion patients

For this reason, it would be worthwhile for people with anti-Kidd antibodies to wear a medical alert bracelet in case of emergency transfusion need.

People like you, with anti-jk antibodies, may still donate blood, but the blood bank must give this blood only to people who lack the antigen.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy and active 65-year-old male. I had hepatitis B as a teenager. I then had hepatitis C, which was treated and now has been non-detected for five years.

Will I ever be able to give blood? Before being treated for hepatitis C, doctors told me to stay away from shellfish, especially raw oysters. Is it OK to eat them now? My liver functions are normal. — D.B.

ANSWER: At the present time, most blood banks, such as the American Red Cross, do not accept blood donations from anyone with any history of hepatitis C, even those who are apparently cured, as you are.