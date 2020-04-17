To Your Good Health: Blood infection should prompt rapid assessment of pacemaker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son had a pacemaker placed in 2013 and got it checked every four months. He developed an ulcer on his coccyx. He was being seen every two or three weeks in a wound clinic, and I was told it was 98% healed. The visiting nurse came between visits to the doctor and sent him to the emergency room because of a bad odor.

The ER said he had a wound and blood infection. Because he had a pacemaker, they said they would check it. It was checked a week later, and he died two days after that. I was told he died because his pacemaker wires were infected. Should someone have caught this problem? I am thinking my son died due to a medical error. — Anon.

ANSWER: I am very sorry about your son. I don't have enough information to say for sure a medical error was responsible for his death; however, the story is concerning.