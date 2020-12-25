To Your Good Health: Blood thinners are critical in first year after stent placement

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 75-year-old wife had two third generation medicine-eluting stents inserted into a branch of the left anterior coronary artery in January 2020. On 75 mg of clopidogrel and 81 mg of aspirin for nine and a half months, she has endured several serious nosebleeds, one of which required hospitalization for three days. She just had emergency surgery for a life-threatening perforated ulcer. Going forward, we are scared to put her back on those blood thinners.

ANSWER: One common treatment for blockages in the coronary arteries is to open the arteries with a balloon, and keep the artery open with the use of a stent. Older stents were made of bare metal, but most current stents are coated in medication that helps keep the arteries open. The downside is that stents, especially the new drug-eluting ones, are susceptible to clotting, and the risk is greatest in the first year after a stent is placed. To prevent this, people are placed on two medications to reduce clotting. Aspirin and clopidogrel (Plavix) in combination is the most common. The highest risk of clotting comes within the first month after stenting, where stopping even one of those drugs is associated with a very high risk of sudden clotting of the stent and a subsequent heart attack.